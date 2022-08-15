BJP, Congress to flex muscles through massive rallies today

Two massive rallies to mark the 76th Independence Day by the ruling BJP and opposition Congress will be held on Monday even as both the parties are trying to outdo the other in the celebrations. Traffic in Bengaluru is likely to be thrown out of gear during the events.

Going by the number of participants expected by the parties, the Congress is anticipating the participation of close to 90,000 people from across the state in the 'Freedom March', while the BJP said that more than 50,000 people from various wards of Bengaluru will take part in a 'Tiranga Rally' which will conclude at Kanteerava stadium.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar said that free metro services were arranged for those who are participating in the march. "I have deposited money for the benefit of everyone... I request participants to make use of this to avoid traffic jams in the city," he said. Around 90,000 people have registered to participate in the event, he said, volunteers will be deputed at metro stations.

The march will start at Sangolli Rayanna circle and conclude at National College Grounds, Basavanagudi. "It is a non-political event," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters after overseeing preparations of the Independence Day event organised by BJP at Kanteerava Stadium, N Ravi Kumar, state general secretary, said that participants will take out rallies from different wards of Bengaluru and arrive at the stadium. The rally, he said, was part of BJP's statewide celebrations for which 75 lakh flags were distributed in different parts of the state.

The massive events are also being seen as attempts by the parties to flex their muscle ahead of the BBMP elections, which are likely to be announced soon.