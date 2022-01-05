BJP leader CT Ravi's 'Goli Maro' tweet sparks a row

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi triggered a controversy on Wednesday with his tweet that was construed as a call for violence by some sections of social media users.

"Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko Goli Maro!" Ravi tweeted from his official handle @CTRavi_BJP. The tweet translates to "Shoot the traitors of the country". The tweet came in the backdrop of a security breach Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy faced in Punjab.

While many users reported the tweet alleging that it was against Twitter policy, others tagged official handles of the state police seeking action against the BJP leader. A few also urged the senior leader to delete the tweet and apologise.

Also Read | Amit Shah slams Congress for security breach in PM's Punjab convoy

Kannada activist Ganesh Chetan quote retweeted the post, calling Ravi a "Sanghi goon". All India Students Association president N Sai Balaji tweeted saying, "Another BJP leader inciting violence."

Activist Vinay Sreenivasa tagged state police chief and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and asked: "How safe are people in our state when your party general secretary gives an open call for violence??"

Twitter user Floyd wrote: "How is this tolerated @Twitter @TwitterIndia? This is openly in breach with Twitter policies. How is this account not suspended yet? This is absolutely bonkers," adding some expletives at the end.

Ravi's line is similar to what junior finance minister Anurag Thakur said at a BJP rally in Delhi last year: “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko."

Check out latest DH videos here