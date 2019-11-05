BJP leaked BSY's audio tape to depose him: Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence that Supreme Court will consider audio tape of  Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as evidence in the case related to disqualification of 17 legislators. "Iam confident that Supreme Court would uphold the assembly speaker's order on disqualification of legislators."

Speaking to media persons in Sagar on Tuesday, he said BJP leaders have made the audio tape viral in social media networking sites with the sole intention of dethroning Yediyurappa from the chief minister post.

