BJP targets Siddaramaiah with 'PFI Bhagya' posters during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka

The photos feature former CM Siddaramaiah wearing Tipu Sultan 'peta', and call him 'Siddramullah'

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K
  • Oct 11 2022, 15:19 ist
  Oct 11 2022, 15:19 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH file photo

To counter the 'PayCM' campaign launched by Congress, BJP has launched 'PFI Bhagya' featuring former chief minister Siddaramaiah in various parts of Challakere town along the route of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The posters, which read "To know terror bhagya and tactics of Siddramullah, scan this QR code" have been put up in the town in the early hours of Tuesday.

The photos featuring Siddaramaiah wearing Tipu Sultan 'peta' and holding a sword have also been put up below the flex banners of the Congress yatra.

The BJP had slammed Siddaramaiah when the former had demanded the Centre to ban RSS after it banned Popular Front of India (PFI)  and other Muslim organisations for their alleged anti-national activities. To counter it, PFI Bhagya posters had been put up in the town.

BJP
Siddaramaiah
Congress
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Bharat Jodo Yatra

