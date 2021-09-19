BJP to face next polls under Bommai, Kateel: K S Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa stated that the party would face the next assembly polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said the Central leaders have made it clear that the party would face the next polls under their leadership. There is no issue over this.

Referring to the state executive committee meeting to be held in the city on September 19, he said the main objective is to discuss strategies to get complete majority in the next assembly polls. Though BJP has come to power in Karnataka thrice, it did not get majority even once.

"We had to form the government with the help of others. But our workers and followers of BJP want the party to come to power on its own in Karnataka in the next assembly polls," he said.

When questioned on Congress leaders opposition to the passage of Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill that will empower the state government to form a Delimitation Commission for rural local bodies, he said many Congress legislators phoned to him and expressed their happiness over it. They told that it was a much-needed bill.

They told that delimitation of rural local bodies is need of the hour and over 2,600 applications with regard to it are pending before the election commission.

When questioned MLA Renukacharya's demand for Gujarat model cabinet, he said the Central leaders are wise enough to take a call on it. They will have separate strategy for each state.

