Bommai assures restoration of drinking water at the earliest

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited Mahadevapura with a battery of officials from Bbmp, Bwssb and Bescom late Tuesday night. Speaking to the media Bommai said TK Halli where the two pump houses were flooded, disrupting water supply to Bengaluru has been fixed. "The bigger pump house 550 MLD capacity has been fixed and has resumed function. A major part of Bengaluru is getting water. We will fix the other pumphouse of 330 MLD capacity by Wednesday morning and that too will start working. The entire city will get water and there is no need to harbour any worries," said Bommai.

He said that BBMP officials are working for 24 hours the past four days. "We should all appreciate this work they are putting in. We are getting rain that was unprecedented in decades and SWDs of any size would have been able to withstand this amount of rain. This is not a man made problem. But this is a huge blessing from Lord Varuna," he said.

He added that seven of the eight zones are unaffected and only one zone, Mahadevapura, has been affected. "About 69 lakes in the zone are overflowing. There is still water standing in two or three places. We are removing encroachments and people are removing encroachments on their own. Bengaluru should stand unitedly. I will tell this to opposition parties too. This is not the time to do politics. I call upon all former BBMP officials and the general public to suggest solutions to the problems. We will accept and implement all solutions," he said.