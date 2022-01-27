Bommai completes bitter-sweet 6 months as Karnataka CM, more challenges await

Friday marks the completion of six months of Basavaraj Bommai taking charge as the chief minister. January 28 also happens to be his 62nd birthday.

These last six months have been a bittersweet journey for Bommai.

In July 2021, as the stage was set for replacing former chief minister Yediyurappa, the BJP had the challenge of finding an alternative without hurting the party’s prospects in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Bommai, a Lingayat leader from North Karnataka and a close aide of Yediyurappa, emerged as that safe alternative, without antagonising Yediyurappa or disturbing political and caste equations in the state’s politics.

The past six months were the “honeymoon period” for Bommai, observed political analyst Sandeep Shastri.

“He has been able to ensure Yediyurappa’s goodwill, while also taking into account the vision of the central leadership as he moves forward,” he said.

However, he has been unable to quell discontent in the party. Take for instance the ongoing demand for cabinet expansion.

Leaders such as Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, M P Renukacharya and G H Thippareddy have openly expressed displeasure that certain ministers get multiple opportunities, while the others remain sidelined.

Speaking to DH, Renukacharya said the Bommai government could benefit from fresh faces in the Cabinet, especially with the BBMP elections round the corner and the 2023 Assembly

elections.

The recent appointment of district in-charge ministers has also caused heartburn, with many aspirants not getting districts of their choice. Besides, repeated talk of a change of leadership continues to hinder smooth administration.

According to one BJP MLA, the Bommai administration has failed to take the legislators into confidence and hear their grievances.

“It’s difficult to come out of the political shadow of Yediyurappa. But administratively, Bommai could have been more robust. There has been no development work on the ground,” the MLA lamented.

The party’s loss in the bypoll Hangal in Bommai’s home district Haveri, a setback in Council elections, especially in Belagavi where BJP has a strong presence and the Congress gaining upper hand in the recent ULB polls have also come as a dampener for the BJP.

Party’s internal politics aside, Bommai had his hands full with the alleged Bitcoin scam and allegations of 40 per cent commission by the contractors’ association, which grabbed the headlines.

The Congress making noise over the Mekedatu issue and the JD(S) taking up the larger issue of pending water projects across the state, the relapse of the pandemic and continued financial strain on the exchequer are other challenges confronting him.

Now that the honeymoon period is over, the public will look for development indicators in the state.

Karnataka has fallen back on several governance indicators, be it the Niti Ayog or the Public Affairs Centre indicators, Shastri pointed out.

