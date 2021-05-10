Bommai denies talk of him replacing BSY as next Karnataka CM

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday denied speculation that he is being considered as a replacement for B S Yediyurappa as the next chief minister.

“It’s a lie,” Bommai told reporters after his return from New Delhi that led to speculation of a change in leadership. “We shouldn’t even think about this when everyone is fighting Covid-19. Such things shouldn’t come up for discussion even.”

He said there was no politics behind his visit to the national capital on Friday. He returned Sunday night. His visit, along with BJP vice-president and Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra, was seen as politically-loaded.

“There was no political intention. We went to discuss Covid-19 only,” said Bommai, who is seen as Yediyurappa’s trusted lieutenant.

He also denied talk that the BJP central leadership was unhappy with the Yediyurappa administration, especially over the Karnataka High Court’s intervention on oxygen supply.

“It’s far from the truth (that they were unhappy),” he said. “We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and gave him complete details on the Covid-19 situation in the state. He expressed concern over the situation, especially the rise in Covid-19 numbers,” he said.

Bommai said they discussed the oxygen situation. “The current allocation for the state is 965 MT. We demanded that the quota should go up. We also said that it’s difficult to get oxygen transported from other states and that we should use whatever is produced locally,” he said, adding that he also told Shah about the shortage of tankers delaying the supply of oxygen to the districts.

“(Shah) said Karnataka’s allocation will be increased to the maximum extent possible after a Supreme Court-related meeting,” Bommai said. “Also, four tankers have been sanctioned and ten more will be arranged. He said it’d take some time as nitrogen tanks are being converted. Meanwhile, we’ve been asked to use two tankers that have come from Bahrain and two more that are coming to the Mangaluru port from Kuwait,” he said.