Bommai will continue as Karnataka CM, says Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday dismissed speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka, saying Basavaraj Bommai will continue as the chief minister.

"The CM will continue and will complete his term... there is no doubt about it. I have not heard anything at the party national level about discussions on changing the CM," Joshi told reporters here.

To a question on Bommai's recent statement that no position is permanent in life, Joshi said the CM has made such emotional statements earlier also. "No need to give too much importance to such remarks," he said.

Joshi also said he was not aware of Bommai's plan to visit the US. He was reacting to reports that the CM is suffering from knee-related problems and may undergo treatment abroad.

On the border tensions and violence in Belagavi, Joshi said it was the handiwork of anti-social elements. The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) is instigating the public to keep its relevance in the district, he said.

Asked about the demands for banning the MES, Joshi said the organisation has already registered itself as a political party and legal experts have to be consulted on banning such parties.

