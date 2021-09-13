'Bring archaeology under Kannada & Culture department'

The state government should bring the archaeology department under the Kannada & Culture department in order to protect heritage sites, BJP MLC Thejaswini Gowda demanded on Monday.

There are several historical palaces in the state including that of the Keladi and Rani Abbakka, which have been neglected and are in ruins. The only way these sites can be restored is for them to be brought under the direct purview of the Kannada and Culture department, she said in the Legislative Council.

Kannada & Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar said it was a long-pending demand and he would look into it.

