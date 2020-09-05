BSY asks American Kannadigas to help develop schools, colleges

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday appealed with North America-based Kannadigas to contribute towards development of educational institutions in Karnataka.

Yediyurappa was speaking at the launch of the World Kannada Conference organized by the Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA), a body that represents Kannadigas in the United States of America and Canada.

“I request you to lend a helping hand in the development of schools and colleges located in your native place or the ones you studied in,” Yediyurappa said in his virtual address, while expressing gratitude to non-resident Kannadigas for their financial help during the Covid-19 pandemic and the floods. “Generosity is the other name for Kannadigas,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Kannada & Culture Minister CT Ravi, Puttige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha, Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami and Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami were present.