BSY asks American Kannadigas to help develop schools

BSY asks American Kannadigas to help develop schools, colleges

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 05 2020, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 22:18 ist
Credit: PTI/file photo

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday appealed with North America-based Kannadigas to contribute towards development of educational institutions in Karnataka.

Yediyurappa was speaking at the launch of the World Kannada Conference organized by the Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA), a body that represents Kannadigas in the United States of America and Canada.

“I request you to lend a helping hand in the development of schools and colleges located in your native place or the ones you studied in,” Yediyurappa said in his virtual address, while expressing gratitude to non-resident Kannadigas for their financial help during the Covid-19 pandemic and the floods. “Generosity is the other name for Kannadigas,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Kannada & Culture Minister CT Ravi, Puttige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha, Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami and Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
North America
Education

What's Brewing

'World's loneliest elephant' to quit zoo for new life

'World's loneliest elephant' to quit zoo for new life

Israelis rejoice in weed from heaven

Israelis rejoice in weed from heaven

Covid-19 duty keeps doctor away from home for 5 months

Covid-19 duty keeps doctor away from home for 5 months

Disclosure of sexual harrasment not defamation: Ramani

Disclosure of sexual harrasment not defamation: Ramani

Kareena opens up on nepotism in Bollywood

Kareena opens up on nepotism in Bollywood

From the Newsroom: Rajnath warns China over status quo

From the Newsroom: Rajnath warns China over status quo

 