BSY differs with Tejasvi on central funds

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday disagreed with Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya’s statement on seeking central funds to take up relief works in the flood-hit areas of the state.

During his visit to Belagavi last week, Surya had said that Karnataka was financially strong and there was no necessity for the state to wait for the central funds. “I will not agree with his statement. I will speak to him,” Yediyurappa told reporters when asked to comment on Surya’s statement.

The chief minister was in the national capital to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek early release of central funds. Disagreeing with Surya’s statement, Yediyurappa said the state was in a bad shape financially and it urgently required central funds to take up relief works.

Surya had also criticised the Congress for blaming the Centre for not releasing funds for taking up flood relief works.