BSY, Shettar will be consulted while taking major decisions in BJP: Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday stated that former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar are not sidelined in the BJP, and they would be consulted while taking important decisions in the party's core committee meetings.

The experience of senior leaders would be utilised by the party. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has rightly said that Yediyurappa voluntarily stepped down from the post of the chief minister. He is replaced with Basavaraj Bommai after consulting all leaders. No senior leader has expressed discontent about this on the party platform, Joshi said.

'Good beginning'

"I agree that Bommai government's performance cannot be assessed fully in just one month. But, Bommai has made a good beginning," Joshi opined.

Bommai has proved himself as a credible and mature leader. Amit Shah's statement about going to next Assembly elections under Bommai's leadership is not an issue to be discussed much. Facing elections under the leadership of the current chief minister is natural, he said.

On HDMP polls

Regarding the confusions related to the voters' list in the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) elections, Joshi said, he would urge the election commission to rectify the errors by the officials. He also requested people to check where they have to cast their vote.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP would get more than comfortable majority in the HDMP, saying that the people would support it for major development works implemented and reliable leadership of the BJP.