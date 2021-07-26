BSY's home turf Shikaripur sees undeclared bandh after the CM's exit

A pall of gloom descended on Shikaripur, the home turf of B S Yediyurappa, on Monday after he resigned as chief minister. The town witnessed an undeclared bandh in the afternoon as proprietors closed down their commercial establishments in the town after their leader submitted resignation papers to Governor Gehlot.

Even though Yediyurappa hailed from Mandya district, Shikaripur became the base of his political activities. He had served as an accountant in a rice mill in Shikaripur town and went on to become a first division clerk in the social welfare department. He was elected as a member of the Shikaripur town municipal council in the mid-1970s. He was elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly in 1983 for the first time.

Yediyurappa represented Shikaripur in the assembly eight times. Of them, he was elected on the BJP ticket seven times and on the Karnataka Janata Paksha ticket once. He lost from the seat once in the assembly polls of 1999. The leader, who apparently knows each one in Shikaripur by name, disappointed people of the constituency with his exit from the top post.