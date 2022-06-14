Bulldozer action not required in Karnataka: Araga

Bulldozer action not required in Karnataka: Araga

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jun 14 2022, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 01:56 ist

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the situation in Karnataka does not demand bulldozer action, which is being justified in Uttar Pradesh.

"Law and order is in force in Karnataka. People are adhering to the constitution and law. The need to use bulldozers has not arisen in the state," Araga said. He was speaking to reporters in Udupi.

The government has been reporting to the centre on the functioning of organisations like PFI, and SDPI in the state. Action against those organizations will be taken at an appropriate time, he added.

