Burqa-clad woman praised by netizens for resisting saffron brigade

A burqa-clad student who confronted a bunch of students by retorting "Allah-hu-Akbar" at a Mandya college has been praised by netizens, with some even calling her an "Iron lady" and "Icon lady of hijab".

The second-year BCom student, Muskan Khan, was heckled by a group of saffron stoles wearing students for entering the college with burqa and hijab on Tuesday. When they started shouting "Jai Shri Ram" in loud voices, Muskan retorted by shouting "Allah-hu-Akbar." However, the college authorities intervened and resolved the issue before it escalated.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media. Many have been praising the courage of the girl for facing the situation in a brave manner.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya on Wednesday, Bibi Muskan Khan said, “A group of students wearing saffron stoles tried to surround me shouting slogans. Taken aback, I faced the situation boldly by retorting ‘Allah-hu-Akbar.’”

“Four to five students had already come to college with burqas and hijab before I entered. The group tried to heckle them also. The students returned to classes crying. But I resisted them alone,” she said.

“I had come to submit an assignment. As every day, I wore burqa and hijab to the college and was totally caught off-guard. When a number of students surrounded me, the lecturers and staff rescued me,” Muskan said.

There was already a group at the gate stopping me from entering the college, but I resisted them and went inside. "There are several religions and castes in our country. It is our right to wear burqa and hijab. Why should we stop this?” she said.

There were also rumours on social media that Muslim organisations announced a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh for Muskan. Reacting to this Muskan, she said she is not aware of it.

Muskan said that she will abide by the court’s ruling on the hijab issue.

A few Muslim girl students planned a counter-protest against the saffron stole group at PES college on Tuesday. However, the authorities stopped them and made them sit in classes, according to sources.

