CAA will be implemented in Karnataka: Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in Karnataka, here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that CAA was being implemented as both houses of the Parliament passed the Bill following which President of India gave assent. "It is included in the Concurrent List. Therefore, it will be mandatory to implement the Act in all the States," he said.

On demonstrations in different parts of the country against CAA, he said that few States were opposing the legislation due to 'political reasons'. "We are confident that there won't be any violent protests as witnessed in Delhi, Assam and Uttar Pradesh. We have taken precautionary measures to prevent any such incidents," he said.

The statement came even as protests continued in different parts of the State against the implementation of the controversial Act. Various organisations have staged protests in Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, and others. On Tuesday, few students were detained in Bengaluru ahead of a protest against CAA.

It can be recalled that Bommai, in October, had said that the State government was collecting information on immigrants in the State and would hold discussions with the Centre to compile a National Register of Citizens, like the one in Assam.