Cabinet rejig unlikely; Shah asks Bommai to focus on local body polls

Uncertainty over the long-pending Cabinet rejig in the state continued as the BJP’s top leadership, on Wednesday, asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to focus on winning upcoming local bodies polls than any other task.

With the Supreme Court asking states to hold polls for local bodies soon, the party told the CM that the priority should be on winning elections, including that for BBMP, than undertaking the Cabinet rejig, party sources said.

The CM met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here for more than half an hour. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was also present at the meeting.

Sources in the BJP told DH that the CM explained to Shah the pros and cons of the Cabinet rejig exercise.

Anticipating dissident activities soon after the exercise, the party is wary of it, sources said.

Shah clearly told the CM that in case elections are announced for local bodies, the BJP should ensure the victory of the maximum number of candidates.

Emerging out of the meeting, the CM told reporters, “I raised the Cabinet rejig issue with Amit Shah ji. He said he will discuss with BJP national president J P Nadda and communicate to me. I hope the party’s top leaders will communicate their decision to me in a few days.”

“I also discussed the latest Supreme Court judgment on elections to local bodies. The top leaders will guide us on our next move on holding the elections,” he said.

“We also discussed the upcoming elections to the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council and their implication on state politics,” the CM said.

“Some clarity is needed on the Supreme Court judgement on polls to local bodies. The government is keen on giving more representation to backward communities in local bodies,” he said.