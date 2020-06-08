Cabinet to decide on reopening of schools

Cabinet to decide on reopening of schools

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 08 2020, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 21:42 ist

The decision on reopening of schools in state will be decided after discussing the issue in the Cabinet. The primary and secondary education department held a meeting in this regard on Monday. 

An official communication from the office of primary and secondary education minister says:  "The ministry of Union Human Resource Development has said the re reopening of schools will be decided only after August 15 considering that we are gathering opinion of parents, students, teacher and other stakeholders. We have no intention to open schools from July. This matter will be discussed in Cabinet."

