Case against four KSRTC staff for attacking driver on duty

Police booked a case against four staff of transport employees for attacking a driver who was discharging his duty without taking part in the on-going strike, on Saturday.

Extension police booked the case against senior assistant Omkarappa, drivers Santosha, Seva Naik and Hosurappa. They were accused of assaulting Manjunath who was driving KSRTC bus without taking part in the strike.

According to police, following the directions from higher officials, ,Manjunath was driving the bus towards Harihar from Davangere bus terminal with depot manager. The driver halted the bus near high school ground for passengers to board it. Noticing this, four staff assaulted the driver. Following the complaint lodged by depot manager M Ramachandrappa, police registered the case.

Some miscreants pelted stones at KSRTC bus belonging to Ballari depot and another bus belongng to Shivamogga depot in Honnali. Police registered a case in this regard