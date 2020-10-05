CBI concludes search at D K Shivakumar's native places, recovers Rs 50 lakh in cash

Conducting surprise checks at multiple locations across the country in an alleged corruption case against Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Monday afternoon completed the search at Kodihalli in Ramanagara taluk and Doddalahalli in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district, while the sleuths were still conducting the search at his other properties in Bengaluru.

The agency has recovered a total of Rs 50 lakh in cash from premises searched in a corruption case related to Congress leader D K Shivakumar, according to PTI quoting officials.

According to sources in CBI, searches were carried out in 14 places in Karnataka, New Delhi, and Mumbai. "The teams are conducting the search at nine places in Karnataka, four places in New Delhi and one place in Mumbai," an official attached with the CBI told DH. The anti-corruption wing of the CBI, Bengaluru has reportedly taken up a case (RC-10/A/2020- BANGALORE) against D K Shivakumar under Prevention of Corruption Act and other related Acts. Soon after obtaining a special permission and search warrants from the CBI special court, the CBI officials carried out the search at multiple locations across the country.

Carrying out the search as early as 6:00 am in D K Shivakumar's native place at Doddalahalli near Kanakapura in Ramanagar, the officials completed the search at around 12:30 noon, spanning more than six hours. Sources close to Shivakumar's family revealed to DH that during the raids, Shivakumar's mother Gowramma's car driver Umesh was present at the house.

In the morning, as soon as CBI officials landed at Shivakumar's native place, his mother Gowramma had expressed her displeasure saying, "Both the Centre and CBI are fond of my son and perhaps for the same reason they are targeting him again and again. Let them look for whatever they are desirous of taking. They cannot take anything from the house except for the bricks and concrete. If they need, let them take me and my son to their office and we sit in the office and enquire anything."