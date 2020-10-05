CBI raids KPCC President D K Shivakumar's premises

CBI raids multiple premises of D K Shivakumar, brother D K Suresh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 05 2020, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 10:37 ist
Raids were underway at more than 15 premises of the KPCC chief. Credit: DH Photo

CBI carried out searches at multiple premises of Congress leader D K Sivakumar in an alleged corruption case on Monday.

News agency ANI reported that raids were underway at more than 15 premises of the KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and his brother, MP D K Suresh, including the former's residence at Doddalahalli, Kanakapura and Sadashiva Nagar, in Bengaluru.

Responding to these raids, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted "Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP’s frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts."

More to follow...

D K Shivakumar
CBI
D K Suresh
Congress
Randeep Surjewala
Karnataka
Bengaluru

