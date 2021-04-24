Centre allocates additional oxygen supply to Karnataka, Yediyurappa thanks Modi

Following the state government's plea to supply additional oxygen cylinders to Karnataka for Covid-19 treatment, the Centre on Saturday has approved an additional daily oxygen allocation of 500 MT, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has stated on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Yediyurappa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda for increasing the allocation. At present, the daily allocation of oxygen is 300 MT and this has been increased to 800 MT, Yediyurappa stated.

At the same time, the Remdesivir allocation has also been increased from 50,000 to 1.22 lakh till April 30, he tweeted.

I thank PM @narendramodi, Home Min @AmitShah & Union Min @DVSadanandGowda for increasing Karnataka's allocation of Remdesivir fm 50,000 to 1,22,000 till Apr 30 & daily oxygen allocation fm existing 300 MT to 800 MT as per my request. This will strengthen our fight against Covid19 — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 24, 2021

On Friday, Karnataka's CM had indicated a severe shortage of oxygen in a video conference with Narendra Modi and had said that several healthcare facilities would have to be shut if the Centre did not provide additional oxygen.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Yediyurappa held meetings with all DCs and directed them to immediately alert officials concerned if there was a shortage of oxygen in their respective districts.

The DCs have to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen at any cost. They could reach out either to district incharge ministers or the Chief Minister himself to give updates in this regard, Yediyurappa said.