Centre considering future of Ukraine-returned students: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the Centre is seriously contemplating the continuation of medical education who returned from war-hit Ukraine.

Speaking to media persons after paying last respect to the departed soul at Chalageri in Haveri district on Monday, he said, "Medical education in India is different from Ukraine."

Also Read | Govt considering measures to reduce medical fees in Karnataka: Basavaraj Bommai

"So National Medical Commission is also chalking out plans on how they could be accommodated," he added.

Besides, the Centre is considering reducing medical education fees, CM Bommai mentioned.

Check out the latest videos from DH: