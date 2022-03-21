Centre considering future of Ukraine-returned students: Bommai

GoI considering Ukraine-returned students' future: CM

DHNS
DHNS, Haveri,
  • Mar 21 2022, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 16:08 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo/S K Dinesh

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the Centre is seriously contemplating the continuation of medical education who returned from war-hit Ukraine.

Speaking to media persons after paying last respect to the departed soul at Chalageri in Haveri district on Monday, he said, "Medical education in India is different from Ukraine."

"So National Medical Commission is also chalking out plans on how they could be accommodated," he added.

 Besides, the Centre is considering reducing medical education fees, CM Bommai mentioned.

basavaraj bommai
India News
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Russia-Ukraine crisis

