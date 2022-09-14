Centre grants ST status to Karnataka’s Betta-Kuruba

The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, cleared the proposal to notify 12 tribal communities, including Betta-Kuruba tribe from Karnataka, under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

According to Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, these proposals were lying pending for several years.

The ST status granted to the Betta-Kuruba community as a synonym of Kadu Kuruba of Karnataka, he said

Betta-Kuruba community, which has been living in parts of Chamarajnagar, Kodagu and Mysuru districts, has been demanding they be included in the ST category for the last 30 years, Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted.

Basically, due to spelling errors and similar sounding names of several communities, these could not be brought under the ST category for a very long time, the Minister said further in the tweet.

The Cabinet also approved the tribal affairs ministry’s proposal to include Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran—tribal communities from Tamil Nadu—in the ST category through the introduction of a bill in Parliament to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950.