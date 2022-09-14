Centre grants ST status to Karnataka’s Betta-Kuruba

Centre grants ST status to Karnataka’s Betta-Kuruba

According to Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, these proposals were lying pending for several years

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 14 2022, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 21:57 ist
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, cleared the proposal to notify 12 tribal communities, including Betta-Kuruba tribe from Karnataka, under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

According to Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, these proposals were lying pending for several years.

The ST status granted to the Betta-Kuruba community as a synonym of Kadu Kuruba of Karnataka, he said

Betta-Kuruba community, which has been living in parts of Chamarajnagar, Kodagu and Mysuru districts, has been demanding they be included in the ST category for the last 30 years, Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted.

Basically, due to spelling errors and similar sounding names of several communities, these could not be brought under the ST category for a very long time, the Minister said further in the tweet.

The Cabinet also approved the tribal affairs ministry’s proposal to include Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran—tribal communities from Tamil Nadu—in the ST category through the introduction of a bill in Parliament to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arjun Munda
Karnataka News
Scheduled Tribes

What's Brewing

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

Another Covid variant BA.4.6 is spreading: What we know

Another Covid variant BA.4.6 is spreading: What we know

'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber

'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber

 