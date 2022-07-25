Centre to build five ring roads in north Karnataka cities to ease traffic, two textile parks in state

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari has agreed to build five ring roads in north Karnataka cities to ease traffic problems, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

Bommai, who met Gadkari here, said the Union minister agreed to build ring roads in Raichur, Koppal, Belagavi, Kalburgi, and Gadag cities to ease traffic.

“The (Union) minister also asked us to give GST (goods and services tax) exemption on material used to build these roads, which the state agreed to. The road transport ministry will do a detailed project report soon for these projects,” the CM told the media here.

According to the chief minister, he had requested Gadkari to initiate steps to build 25 railway overbridges in different locations, mostly in North Karnataka, which the Union minister agreed to consider on priority.

Bommai, who also met union commerce and textile minister Piyush Goyal, said the latter agreed to sanction two textile parks. Bommai had reportedly requested Goyal to set up mega textile parks in Kalburgi and Bijapur. For these two parks, the state government would ask investors to invest in the Global Investors Meeting in Karnataka, the chief minister said.