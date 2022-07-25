Centre to build five ring roads in north K'taka cities

Centre to build five ring roads in north Karnataka cities to ease traffic, two textile parks in state

The ring roads will be built in Raichur, Koppal, Belagavi, Kalburgi, and Gadag cities to ease traffic

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2022, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 21:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari has agreed to build five ring roads in north Karnataka cities to ease traffic problems, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

Bommai, who met Gadkari here, said the Union minister agreed to build ring roads in Raichur, Koppal, Belagavi, Kalburgi, and Gadag cities to ease traffic.

“The (Union) minister also asked us to give GST (goods and services tax) exemption on material used to build these roads, which the state agreed to. The road transport ministry will do a detailed project report soon for these projects,” the CM told the media here.

Also Read | BBMP stops construction of Kerekodi junction flyover

According to the chief minister, he had requested Gadkari to initiate steps to build 25 railway overbridges in different locations, mostly in North Karnataka, which the Union minister agreed to consider on priority.

Bommai, who also met union commerce and textile minister Piyush Goyal, said the latter agreed to sanction two textile parks. Bommai had reportedly requested Goyal to set up mega textile parks in Kalburgi and Bijapur. For these two parks, the state government would ask investors to invest in the Global Investors Meeting in Karnataka, the chief minister said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nitin Gadkari
basavaraj bommai
Piyush Goyal
ring road
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

'Politics' is affecting my training: Lovlina

'Politics' is affecting my training: Lovlina

Complaint against Ranveer Singh for nude photoshoot

Complaint against Ranveer Singh for nude photoshoot

Man goes on vacation with wife's face pillow; see pics

Man goes on vacation with wife's face pillow; see pics

World leaders congratulate India's new President Murmu

World leaders congratulate India's new President Murmu

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

 