Chakrathirtha row: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai promises 'appropriate' decision

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he will take an “appropriate decision” soon amid growing clamour for action against Rohith Chakrathirtha, chairman of the textbook revision committee, over his remarks against Kuvempu and his works.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah asked the government to “banish” Chakrathirtha from Karnataka to teach him a lesson.

“I will speak to the education minister and take an appropriate decision,” Bommai said in response to queries on the petition of Nirmalanandanatha Swami, the head of the powerful Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt, against Chakrathirtha.

“The government will look into the petition by the seer,” Bommai added.

In the petition, the seer asked the CM to act against those disrespecting Rashtrakavi Kuvempu and his works on social media. He cited the purported misinterpretation of ‘Naada Geethe’ (state anthem).

“If someone is distorting the state anthem and disrespecting it, and its writer, that’s akin to disrespecting the national anthem and a clear violation of the law of the land,” the seer stated without naming Chakrathirtha.

“I hope the government take necessary action against such cybercriminals. By initiating action against such people, the government must send a clear message that such insults and attacks on the law of the land will not be tolerated.”

Chakratirtha, who was criticised for controversial changes in school textbooks, has landed in further trouble over a 2017 Facebook post in which he purportedly distorted the state anthem and passed disparaging remarks about its writer, Kuvempu.

The Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha and a group of lawyers have also sought action against Chakratirtha.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah asked the government to sack Chakratirtha and banish him from Karnataka. “It will be a lesson to all those who insult Karnataka, its language and litterateurs,” he said.