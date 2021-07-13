Child rights panel warns schools against blocking online classes

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has warned the private school managements of serious action if they block students’ access to online classes.

Following complaints from parents against the schools of blocking online classes for not paying the fees for the 2021-22 academic year, the KSCPCR conducted hearings on Monday and Tuesday.

Officials from the Commission said that the school managements were warned of severe action if they continue to block the classes.

During the hearing on Monday, the Commission had summoned 19 school managements against whom complaints were received.

As many as 14 school managements attended the hearing on Tuesday. According to Commission officials, a majority of the schools are central board schools demanding that parents pay the full fees.

During the hearing, the schools agreed to unblock the online classes for students who have not paid the fees.

“Schools have been told that if they fail to stick to the commission’s order, then the commission will direct block education officers to initiate action against the schools and recommend for cancellation of no objection certificate for such schools,” an official said.