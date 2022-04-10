'CID to probe irregularities in PSI recruitment exam'

CID to probe irregularities in PSI recruitment exam: Araga

An FIR was registered at Kalaburagi over the issue, as there were suspicions that the irregularity took place at Jnanajyothi high school in the city

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 10 2022, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 02:11 ist

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will investigate complaints of irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors. 

Addressing a press meet here on Sunday, the minister said that the case was related to the appointment of 545 PSIs. Exams were held and a provisional list was also announced. Soon after several people have complained alleging irregularities in exams and the selection of candidates, Araga said.

An FIR was registered at Kalaburagi over the issue, as there were suspicions that the irregularity took place at Jnanajyothi high school in the city. A team of officials from CID has been dispatched to Kalaburagi, he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka News
Central Bureau of Investigation
India News
araga jnanendra

Related videos

What's Brewing

'More explosives' for razing Noida twin towers: Experts

'More explosives' for razing Noida twin towers: Experts

Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis

Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

 