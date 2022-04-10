CID to probe irregularities in PSI recruitment exam: Araga

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will investigate complaints of irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors.

Addressing a press meet here on Sunday, the minister said that the case was related to the appointment of 545 PSIs. Exams were held and a provisional list was also announced. Soon after several people have complained alleging irregularities in exams and the selection of candidates, Araga said.

An FIR was registered at Kalaburagi over the issue, as there were suspicions that the irregularity took place at Jnanajyothi high school in the city. A team of officials from CID has been dispatched to Kalaburagi, he said.

