Citizen scientists 'rediscover' Malabar Tree Toad

For nearly one-and-half centuries now, the Malabar Tree Toad (MTT) has remained an enigma to the scientific world.

First ‘discovery’ in 1876 by Gunther based on a collection by Col Beddome, the MTT, believed to be the only toad to dwell on the high canopies of the thick forest of Western Ghats, was not ‘sighted’ for over 105 years till 1980 when scientists ‘rediscovered’ the species in the forests of Kerala.

What was once believed to be an endangered species has now emerged as a common and endemic species to the four states of Western Ghats due to continuous study, thanks to people’s participation /citizen science initiative.

Since 2014, over 100 ‘citizen scientists’ have recorded 201 observations from various locations in Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka where these toads (scientific name: Pedostibes tuberculosus) were sighted, and of those locations, more than 117 are in Karnataka.

Scientists believe that MTT’s habitat could be much more than just these 201 locations. To identify them, Batrachologist Dr Gururaja K V of Srishti Manipal Institute of Art Design and technology along with Dr Ravi Chellam, CEO of Metastring Foundation and Dr Harikrishnan S of Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science have decided to collaborate with citizens to partner their studies.

“MTT remains to be a mysterious creature for the batrachologist. While other toads breed and live on the ground near water bodies, it is still unknown as to why the MTTs took to the trees. This is one of the hundreds of questions related to evaluation that can be solved through further research on the toads,” said Gururaj.

He added that given the vast area to cover in the Western Ghats it has been decided to take the help of the citizens, who are enthusiastic about the frogs/toads and western Ghats to identify MTTs habitat and also its life.

Conservation of frogs/toads are very necessary as they are one of the first indicators of change in the ecology. “Tigers and other predators may feel the impact of a drying stream or lake late, but it is the frogs/toads that feel the ‘heat’ first. Moreover, these amphibians play a vital role in the food chain and any adverse impact on these can have a direct or indirect impact on us,” he said.

As part of their ‘partnership’ studies, the experts will be conducting a two-day workshop –Mapping Malabar Tree Toad programme- on April 16 and 17 at Mannapapu Mane, Karkala where 16 volunteers will be familiarised and trained in amphibian ecology, conservation biology and in conducting follow-up surveys. The volunteers will be asked to upload their findings on a special android-based application and due credit will be given to the volunteer for their efforts, he said.

Dr Ravi said: “such efforts to involve members of local communities and citizen scientists in conservation are vital to sustained conservation efforts across India. Focussing on lesser-known species like the MTT brings conservation attention to a diverse set of species and involves a wider section of society in research and conservation action.”

Mapping Malabar Tree Toad programme is supported by The Habitats Trust.

Check out the latest videos from DH: