Closely-monitored, more stringent lockdown till April 20: CM B S Yediyurappa

Announcing a closely-monitored, stringent implementation of the lockdown till April 20 to contain COVID-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that easing of restrictions will be based on the guidelines issued by the central government on Wednesday.

A total of 57,633 vehicles have been seized, 4,169 people arrested and 2,181 FIRs registered for violating lockdown regulations. Police have collected Rs 95 lakh fine from violators. "We will have to take more stringent action in the coming days," he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here



On COVID-19 hotspots in Karnataka, he said that all measures will be taken to ensure that the disease does not spread. "We will have to prioritise such regions. We will try and control the disease in such regions by April 20," Yediyurappa said.

Responsibility is on the people to ensure that all activities run smoothly after lockdown ends on May 3 by strictly following the regulations, he said.

He also appealed that people to follow the seven measures advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as taking care of elders in the house especially those suffering from chronic illness, maintaining social distancing, helping the poor and needy and to be considerate about colleagues and employees and not to sack them.

Also read — PM Modi issues ‘saptapadhi’ to fight coronavirus

"There is no scarcity of medicine, essential services and goods. We will make all efforts to carry out agriculture activities without any hurdle," he said.