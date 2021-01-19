BSY partakes in rituals at Kundapur's Anegudde Temple

CM B S Yediyurappa takes part in puja rituals at Anegudde Temple

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jan 19 2021, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 14:48 ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa takes part in Ganahoma at Sri Vinayaka Temple in Anegudde, in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took part in ‘Ganahoma’ at Sri Vinayaka Temple in Anegudde, in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district.

By taking part in the Ganahoma, he offered poornahuthi to the sacred fire. On account of the CM's visit, devotees were not allowed inside the temple.

The CM said he took part in the puja rituals to get some rest from political activities and for peace.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had laid the foundation for the fisheries port at Hejamadi in Kaup taluk. The port will come up at a cost of Rs 181 crore.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
Kundapur

What's Brewing

PVR Cinemas predicts return of 'big bang' releases

PVR Cinemas predicts return of 'big bang' releases

An archaeological feud over ancient vision of cosmos

An archaeological feud over ancient vision of cosmos

'Tandav' stirs controversy, but it’s not the only one

'Tandav' stirs controversy, but it’s not the only one

The Lead: Welcoming the year with Ritviz Mashup

The Lead: Welcoming the year with Ritviz Mashup

Karnataka's first wolf sanctuary may come up in Koppal

Karnataka's first wolf sanctuary may come up in Koppal

 