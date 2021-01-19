CM B S Yediyurappa takes part in puja rituals at Anegudde Temple

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took part in ‘Ganahoma’ at Sri Vinayaka Temple in Anegudde, in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district.

By taking part in the Ganahoma, he offered poornahuthi to the sacred fire. On account of the CM's visit, devotees were not allowed inside the temple.

The CM said he took part in the puja rituals to get some rest from political activities and for peace.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had laid the foundation for the fisheries port at Hejamadi in Kaup taluk. The port will come up at a cost of Rs 181 crore.