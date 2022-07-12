CM Bommai bats for technology to prevent sea erosion

The government is looking at permanent measures for preventing sea erosion in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has said.

He spoke to reporters after visiting the sea-erosion affected areas at Battappady in Ucchila, Ullal, on Tuesday.

Noting that the coastal districts have been encountering severe sea erosion, the CM said that the sea erosion has intensified and extended up to 600 meters towards the sea shore this year.

“The experts have recommended sea wave breaker technology to prevent sea erosion. It has been decided to implement the technology as a permanent measure for the prevention of sea erosion,” he said.

As a temporary measure, the road affected by the sea erosion will be repaired for the people to commute. The district administration has been directed to shift the people in the sea erosion-affected areas, to safer locations.

Bommai said that suggestions by the experts were awaited in connection with tremors in Sullia region.

Earlier, the CM visited a house that had developed cracks following tremors at Sampaje in Sullia taluk.

He directed the deputy commissioner to take necessary steps. Later, he held discussion with Ministers R Ashok, S Angara, Sunil Kumar and officials at Sullia inspection bungalow.

Angara submitted a memorandum to the CM on the occasion. The CM also visited Uppinangady and the ongoing work on a retaining wall there.

He handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh each to the family of three labourers from Kerala who lost their lives in a landslide at Panjikallu in Bantwal.