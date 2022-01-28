CM Bommai chants 3E mantra, vows to push welfare

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday assured to work for the "education, employment and empowerment" of weaker sections of society at an event held to mark the completion of six months of his government.

Likening his government to a football team that knows how to "dribble, defend and attack", Bommai said his administration is working towards a "very strong" Karnataka.

He said that the government would allocate Rs 3,000 crore for the Kalyana Karnataka region from the next financial year.

"Comprehensive development of the people of Karnataka is our aim. Our objective is not to make people beneficiaries, but partners (in development projects). We will empower them to build the state," Bommai said, adding that he would work 24x7 for the state.

Bommai said the state, over the last two years, faced problems on two fronts - Covid-19 and floods - pushing the state towards financial distress. "I wish we could help students, farmers, people from SC/ST communities more. But, the lack of financial resources (for the purpose) is depressing," he said.

Yet, the state government has spent Rs 24,000 crore for various development projects over the last six months, Bommai said.

Elaborating on the football analogy, Bommai said: "Administration is like a game of football. Nobody can keep the ball for too long. You should pass the ball at the right time and score the goal."

Investments

Karnataka has continued to attract investment over the past year. Of the Foreign Direct Investment attracted by the country, around 45 per cent of it was for Karnataka, Bommai said.

On the development of Kalyana Karnataka region, Bommai said that many of the announcements made after the special status was granted were not realised. "Funds allocated for the region were not spent fully," he said, adding that overall development of the state can be ensured only by developing such regions.

