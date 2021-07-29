CM Bommai has full freedom to pick his team: BSY

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that he would not intervene in the selection of ministers to the Cabinet.

However, he said he would advise Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on inducting 'migrant' legislators into the Cabinet as they were responsible for the formation of the government.

Speaking to reporters after meeting RSS leaders at Keshava Krupa in the city, Yediyurappa said that Bommai would take a call on the Cabinet upon his return from Delhi.

"I will not interfere in anything. I have told all party workers today to take their demands (on ministerial berths) to Basavaraj Bommai. I have told them to see the CM and not ask me to exert any pressure," he said.

The CM has the complete freedom to include anyone in his Cabinet, Yediyurappa said.

To a question on migrant legislators being inducted to the Cabinet, he said that he would speak to the CM on what positions can be offered to those responsible for the formation of the government. "Bommai will consider it, and I will advise him," he said.

Yediyurappa said that he would visit every district of the state after Ganesh Chaturthi to organise the party with an aim to secure 135-150 seats in the coming elections. Apart from meetings with party workers, Yediyurappa said that he would start the process of identifying candidates in constituencies where BJP did not have a good leader.