CM Bommai holds talks with Nadda

Bommai is expected to receive go-ahead for Cabinet expansion in the next few days, sources said

DHNS
DHNS, Hosapete, (Vijayanagara district),
  • Apr 18 2022, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 02:46 ist
BJP President JP Nadda being welcomed by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: IANS Photo

BJP national president J P Nadda and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held discussions for around 35 minutes, during the latter’s visit to the state.

Talks between the two were held at the private resort where Nadda is staying during his two-day visit. According to sources, discussions were held on the recent developments in the state and also regarding Cabinet expansion.

Bommai is expected to receive go-ahead for Cabinet expansion in the next few days, sources said. Nadda is said to have told the CM to pick “clean hands”.

Details were also sought on those who sully the government’s image by spreading rumours, sources said. Nadda is said to have expressed concerns about the issue, noting that it would be detrimental ahead of elections. Nadda has directed Bommai to ensure no minister or MLA falls prey to the Opposition.

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka News
J P Nadda
India News
BJP

