CM Bommai meets FM; seeks wider implementation of NABARD, SIDBI schemes in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested for wider implementation of schemes like 'one district, one product' operated by agencies NABARD and SIDBI.

Emerging from the meeting, Bommai said, "I have requested the FM to ensure NABARD and SIDBI implement the schemes like 'one district, one product' and microfinance in a big way in our state."

Sitharaman assured him that she will direct NABARD and SIDBI officials on the matter and promised to visit the state after the concerned schemes were implemented fully in Karnataka, Bommai said.

These schemes are important for skill development and creating employment opportunities for scheduled caste and scheduled tribes people and self-help groups, among others, he added.

The two agencies implement several schemes and they should be implemented in every district of the state, he said, adding that a representation in this regard was made to the finance minister.

The chief minister also discussed the state's GST collection and pending compensation dues.

During the meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the CM requested the setting up a new Divisional office of the Railways at Kalaburgi. Though the districts of Hyderabad Karnataka region have been categorised as backward regions and granted special status under 371 (J) of the constitution, the demand for setting up Divisional headquarters has not been fulfilled.

He also requested the Minister to merge railway projects in the Raichur, Yadgir and Bidar under the ambit of the South Western Railway (SWR) from the current South Central Railway headquarters at Secunderabad.

The Chief Minister requested Vaishnaw to bring Mangaluru city railway projects and Kalburgi region projects under the South Western Railway and to take up the long-pending Hubballi-Ankola railway line.