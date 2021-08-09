CM, minister to hold review meeting of home department

CM Bommai, minister to hold review meeting of home department

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 09 2021, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 03:36 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will hold a joint review meeting of the Home department on Tuesday, to discuss various demands for strengthening the police department.

Jnanendra, who held his first meeting with senior police officials as Home Minister, said that the focus was to address any flaws in policing and to ensure peace and harmony in the society.

"We haven't talked about any individual cases today. Only discussion was regarding the department budget and tech tools required for policing," he said.

To a question on vacancies in the department, he said that the number of vacant posts was now down to 16,000. Vacant sub-inspector posts are being filled and recruitment is on, Jnanendra said.

On alleged illegal activity by foreign nationals, the minister lauded the efforts of the Bengaluru city police and said that only preliminary discussion was held about the issue. 

