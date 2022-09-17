CM Bommai promises budgetary support of Rs 5k cr for Kalyana Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that the state government will earmark Rs 5,000 crore grants for Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) in the Budget next year.

Inaugurating the Kalyana Karnataka Amrit Mahotsav (of Hyderabad-Karnataka Liberation Day) at the N V grounds here on Saturday, Bommai said that all vacant posts in government departments in the region will be filled by March next year.

Stating that the existing Bidar-Ballari road will be converted into a four-lane express highway, he said that it will help improve road connectivity in the Kalyana Karnataka region. Pointing out that steps have been initiated to establish airports in Raichur, Koppal and Ballari, he assured to build ring roads in Raichur and Yadgir apart from the second ring road in Kalaburagi with the assistance of the Central government.

Bommai said steps will be taken to give the much-needed impetus to the industrial development of the region.

“The Centre has decided to set up a textile park in Kalaburagi and the state government will establish textile parks in Raichur and Vijayapura. These projects will create nearly 25,000 jobs.”

The government is committed to the development of the region, Bommai said.

“A jeans park in Ballari and a pharmaceutical cluster in Yadgir have already been established while the process to establish a toys cluster in Koppal is set in motion,” he said adding that the CIPET, based on petroleum products, will be set up in Bidar at a cost of Rs 90 crore with assistance from the Centre.

Terming Kalaburagi as the future city of Karnataka, he said that Rs 100 crore has been allocated for its development apart from providing the latest technologies to make it an international city.

“Measures will be initiated to build 2,100 classrooms and 2,500 Anganwadi centres this year. Toilets will also be constructed in all government schools by August next year in the region. Setting up of 68 new primary health centres is being undertaken,” he added.

“I had announced Rs 3,000 crore for Kalyana Karnataka Development Board when I visited last year. I have kept my promise by making the allocation in the Budget. We started the work by giving approval to the action plan within four months. We are providing a subsidy of Rs 50,000 to the artisans to stop the migration of the poor in search of employment,” Bommai said.