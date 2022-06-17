CM Bommai seeks early approval to Mekedatu project

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that he has requested Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to grant early approval to the Mekedatu project.

Bommai, who was here, met the Union minister to discuss the state issues related to the Jal Shakti Ministry.

“I have requested Shekhawat to consider Karnataka’s plea for granting early approval to the project. The minister responded positively,” the chief minister told reporters here.

Bommai said he has also requested the minister for early approval of the Mahadayi project and issuance of gazette notification of Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal final award.

The chief minister, who also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said that he requested her to take steps for the early release of funds once the Union Cabinet approves Karnataka’s plea to consider the Upper Bhadra irrigation project as a national project.

The Ministry of Finance has already given its nod and the proposal has gone to the Union Cabinet for final approval.