CM Bommai seeks early approval to Mekedatu project

CM Bommai seeks early approval to Mekedatu project

Bommai said he has also requested the minister for early approval of the Mahadayi project and issuance of gazette notification of Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal final award

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 17 2022, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2022, 05:27 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that he has requested Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to grant early approval to the Mekedatu project.

Bommai, who was here, met the Union minister to discuss the state issues related to the Jal Shakti Ministry.

“I have requested Shekhawat to consider Karnataka’s plea for granting early approval to the project. The minister responded positively,” the chief minister told reporters here.

Bommai said he has also requested the minister for early approval of the Mahadayi project and issuance of gazette notification of Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal final award.

The chief minister, who also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said that he requested her to take steps for the early release of funds once the Union Cabinet approves Karnataka’s plea to consider the Upper Bhadra irrigation project as a national project.

The Ministry of Finance has already given its nod and the proposal has gone to the Union Cabinet for final approval.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Mekedatu project
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea

Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea

On Gujarat's rich handicraft and textile trail

On Gujarat's rich handicraft and textile trail

Agnipath sets nation ablaze: How India is protesting

Agnipath sets nation ablaze: How India is protesting

KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

 