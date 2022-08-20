CM Bommai to woo corporates for monument adoption

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will write to corporates and urge them to adopt monuments in the state in a bid to find more takers for the government’s scheme to preserve heritage structures.

Bommai, in the 2022-23 Budget, announced the ‘Adopt a Monument’ scheme for “protection and development” of archaeological buildings.

“Guidelines for the scheme is issued already. A website should be launched with details about the monument and cost of adoption,” Bommai said during a review of the Tourism Department recently.

Officials from Tourism Department were also advised to coordinate with the Commerce and Industry Department to ensure that the monuments are adopted.

According to the chief minister’s office, two tourism circuits will be launched by the department.

While the Mysuru circuit - with Mysuru, Belur and Halebid as destinations - will be launched ahead of Dasara festival, the Hampi circuit - Hampi, Badami, Aihole and Pattadkal - will be operational ahead of Deepavali festival. Adventure sports and entertainment programmes should be part of the circuit, Bommai said.

Officials were also asked to develop another tourism circuit with the Peacock sanctuary at Haveri, Baada Palace, Folk Arts University museum, Shishunala and Savanuru.

A meeting will also be held with the Archaeological Survey of India to develop more facilities at Badami and make it more appealing for tourists.

Under Parvathmala and projects of the state government, Bommai asked officials to complete land acquisition for various ropeway projects planned in the state. Ropeways are proposed in tourist destinations such as Nandi Hills, Anjanadri Hill, Mullayanagiri and Bababudangiri Hill.

The state government has written to the Centre to ease Coastal Regulation Zone restrictions to help promote tourism in coastal areas. Measures are also in place to revive Bidar and Kalaburagi forts. Surpur fort will also be revived, he said.

Bommai also sought a redesign of the Tourism website to make an user-friendly and provide all necessary information about tourist venues. Properties of Tourism Department should also be audited, he said.