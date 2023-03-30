CM Bommai urged to restore milk supply to schools

CM Bommai urged to restore milk supply to schools

The organisation requested the CM to release the incentive of Rs5/Ltr milk pending for milk procured since November 2022

Rashmir Belur
Rashmir Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 30 2023, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 03:21 ist
In a letter to the chief minister, the organisation quoted the news report titled "No milk in schools since Jan, attendance dips in Karnataka' published in DH on March 26. Credit: DH File Photo

Aahara Namma Hakku - Karnataka has petitioned Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to intervene in restoring the supply of milk to government and aided schools under the Ksheera Bhagya scheme.

In a letter to the chief minister, the organisation quoted the news report titled "No milk in schools since Jan, attendance dips in Karnataka' published in DH on March 26.

Also Read | No milk in schools since Jan, attendance dips in K'taka
 

The organisation requested the CM to release the incentive of Rs5/Ltr milk pending for milk procured since November 2022 and also demanded to clear the all pending dues of the KMF from the Education department and also requested to direct the KMF to prioritise milk supply to schools.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
basavaraj bommai
Milk
Schools

