CM Bommai urged to restore milk supply to schools

Aahara Namma Hakku - Karnataka has petitioned Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to intervene in restoring the supply of milk to government and aided schools under the Ksheera Bhagya scheme.

In a letter to the chief minister, the organisation quoted the news report titled "No milk in schools since Jan, attendance dips in Karnataka' published in DH on March 26.

The organisation requested the CM to release the incentive of Rs5/Ltr milk pending for milk procured since November 2022 and also demanded to clear the all pending dues of the KMF from the Education department and also requested to direct the KMF to prioritise milk supply to schools.