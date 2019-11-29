CM-led panel chose Rajyotsava awardees: Govt tells HC

Shivakumar Menasinakai
Shivakumar Menasinakai, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 29 2019, 22:20pm ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2019, 23:03pm ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (DH file Photo)

The state government on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that Rajyotsava awardees were chosen by a selection committee headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, which comprised 17 experts from different fields of society.

Justice B Veerappa was hearing a petition filed by Keshavagopal, a resident of Bengaluru, challenging government’s decision to select businessman Vijay Sankeshwar, hotelier Prakash Shetty and Prabhath Arts International organisation for the Rajyotsava award.

The government advocate submitted an affidavit stating that nominees were selected based on the guidelines of Justice Nagmohan Das committee. The court told the petitioner to submit his representation to the committee.

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Rajyotsava awards
Karnataka High Court
Comments (+)
 