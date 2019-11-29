CM-led panel chose Rajyotsava awardees: Govt tells HC

The state government on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that Rajyotsava awardees were chosen by a selection committee headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, which comprised 17 experts from different fields of society.

Justice B Veerappa was hearing a petition filed by Keshavagopal, a resident of Bengaluru, challenging government’s decision to select businessman Vijay Sankeshwar, hotelier Prakash Shetty and Prabhath Arts International organisation for the Rajyotsava award.

The government advocate submitted an affidavit stating that nominees were selected based on the guidelines of Justice Nagmohan Das committee. The court told the petitioner to submit his representation to the committee.