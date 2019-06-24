CM’s village stay cost exchequer more than Rs 1 crore

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s “Grama Vastavya” (village stay) and Janatadarshan - aimed at addressing people’s grievances, seems to be a costly affair. More than Rs one crore had been spent on the event at Chandarki village in Yadgir district held last Friday.

While Rs 35 lakh has been spent on erecting water-proof pandal in Chandarki, the same job cost Rs 32 lakh at Herur (B) village in Kalaburagi taluk. However, the programme was cancelled due to heavy rain in the village.

Arrangements were made to serve food for about 30,000 people at Chandarki. As the village was facing acute drinking water shortage, the district administration had made arrangement for procuring 75,000 water sachets at the programme venue. An officer on condition of anonymity told DH that government higher primary school was painted fresh and a new toilet was constructed. Food was provided on the night of June 20 and June 21. Two NEKRTC buses were operated from Yadgir to Chandarki for two days to ferry the public.

The expense including transportation for the village stay at Chandarki is expected to be around Rs one crore. The officer said that expenses were still being calculated and exact figure would be available in three days. Heavy rain that lashed Herur(B) village damaged that pandal erected for the chief minister’s programme. The carpet measuring 60,000 sq feet was damaged in the rain. The district administration is yet to pay money to the contractor.

Arrnagements were made to prepare food for about 10,000 people at Herur (B). Rice, oil, rava and LPG cylinders were brought for the purpose. However, heavy rain washed away the programme.

The ground in front of Hulikanteshwara temple on the outskirts of the village was levelled using earthmovers, tippers and tractors for erecting the pandal. Two separate pandals were erected for serving food. This apart, various government departments had also set up their stalls. It is estimated that the expenses incurred for the event at Herur (B) village may come to around Rs 50 lakh.