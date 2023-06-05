CM Siddaramaiah to present state Budget on July 7

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that he would present the state Budget for the year 2023-24 on July 7.

Speaking to media persons at the helipad on his visit to the city on Monday, he said the government would give primary importance to fulfil promises made in the manifesto before the polls. The Budget session might begin from July 3 and there will be a discussion on the Governor's speech for three to four days. He also made it clear that a Budget preparatory meeting is yet to be convened and the Budget quantum will be decided there.

He said the previous state government had presented a Budget worth Rs 3,09,182 crore ahead of the Assembly polls. "We will discuss the quantum of the Budget in the cabinet meeting."

Also Read | CM Siddaramaiah pulls up KMF for ‘unilateral’ decision to reduce milk incentive

Replying to a query on the government's plan to ban the anti-cow slaughter act, he said it would be discussed in the cabinet meeting. Referring to The Karnataka Prevention of Cow, Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act 1964, he said it was said then that cattle aged above 12 years and not fit for farming activities could be slaughtered.

When questioned on BJP's protest against the power tariff hike, he defended that it was done by Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission and not the state government. "The power tariff hike was decided much earlier. We have only implemented it."

Regarding rains, he said he held a video conference meeting with deputy commissioners of all districts across the state and has directed them to take all steps to prevent damage to people and public properties due to rains. Besides, the officials have been directed to take suitable steps to ensure that farmers are given adequate fertilisers and pesticides without fail.