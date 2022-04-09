CM to cut costs with outsourcing, cap on vehicle use

The Basavaraj Bommai administration has set the ball rolling on cost-cutting measures by outsourcing unskilled and semi-skilled jobs while restricting the use of government vehicles to executive officers.

Reducing committed expenditure is a challenge that Bommai, the finance minister, faces as he looks to implement his maiden 2022-23 Budget sized at Rs 2.65 lakh crore.

The government is known to incur considerable expenditure on vehicles and fuel. For example, the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) alone spends more than Rs 77 lakh a year just on fuel to receive and send off state guests. One can imagine the monthly and yearly costs incurred by all the other departments.

The KARC-2 has already submitted three reports to the government with 2,021 recommendations on reforms specific to departments.

One recommendation that expressly aims to reduce costs is the establishment of a Cut Waste Task Force. “This model has been adopted by the Government of Singapore since 2003. Within three years of its inception, it is reported that more than 2,600 suggestions were received and the Cut Waste Panels managed to save over $11.4 million of public resources by the implementation of the accepted suggestions,” the KARC-2 report has stated.

