Coastal districts see 40 COVID-19 cases; Udupi accounts for 27

The coastal districts witnessed a staggering 40 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with Udupi district alone accounting for 27 cases.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadheesh told reporters that all 27 cases reported on Thursday have a travel history to Maharashtra, Telangana or Kerala. Maharashtra returnees accounted for 23 cases while four Telangana returnees and one from Kerala tested positive for the virus.

What's more disturbing is 14 of the 27 cases reported from Udupi district are children below 10 years.

The infected have been admitted to Dr TMA Pai Hospital in Udupi

Of the 3,765 swab samples, as many as 2,,231 have returned negative in the district. Report of 1,487 samples are awaited.

6 Dubai returnees test +ve

Six men who returned to Mangaluru from Dubai on Vande Bharat mission flight on May 18, have tested positive for COVID-19.

All six infected, aged between 29 and 60, were under institutional quarantine, along with other co-passengers of the flight. With six fresh cases, the district's tally shot up to 61.

A 45-year-old man from Shaktinagar was discharged from the hospital, post-recovery, on Thursday. So far, 21 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Uttara Kannada district saw seven new cases, including three children aged one, six and seven, on Thursday. All seven have a travel history to Maharashtra.