Cocoon auction resumes at Ramangara silk market

The e-auction of silkworm cocoons was conducted without any hurdles at the government cocoon market here on Sunday.

The auction on Saturday was postponed till Sunday as reelers did not participate as a mark of protest seeking the government to fulfil their demands. Irate farmers dumped their cocoons on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and staged a protest.

Though the meeting of deputy commissioner and legislator with reelers and farmers’ leaders yielded results, it was already evening. Hence, a decision was taken to postpone the auction till Sunday.

The e-auction began at 10 am with the participation of large number of reelers. There were two lots for the auction.

About 352 lots of mixed breeds of cocoons weighing 14,726 kg and 168 lots of another breed weighed 13,119 kg were auctioned. The mixed breeds fetched Rs 227, while the bivoltine cocoon Rs 2417.

“The cocoons fetched better rates for farmers,” deputy director of the market Munibasaiah said.