Colleges can't hike fee citing NEP, says Ashwath Narayan

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday warned private colleges against hiking fees in the name of National Education Policy (NEP).

"Colleges are not allowed to increase the fees in the name of NEP. The intention of the government is to provide quality education at an affordable cost. Running colleges by collecting heavy fees is not justifiable," Narayan told reporters.

The minister also warned of initiating action against such colleges if the department receives any complaints.

He reiterated that the results of KCET will be announced on September 20. "The government will take a final decision on engineering fees during a meeting with private engineering colleges next week," he said.

Reacting to the remarks on National Education Policy by the opposition leader Siddaramaiah, the minister said, "We have responded to his (Siddaramaiah) statements through media and on various platforms. Further, the queries pertaining to NEP will be answered on the floor of the House during the upcoming legislature session."

The minister said that last date for admissions into colleges had been extended till October 1.