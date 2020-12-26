Colonies in Kateel use MGNREGS to construct soak pits and improve sanitation

Kateel GP uses soak pits to improve sanitation

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • Dec 26 2020, 08:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 08:43 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The residents of Gidigere SC Colony and Jumadi Gudde Colony in Kateel Panchayat limits utilised facilities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to construct 101 soak pits to keep sewage water out of the residential areas.

Due to the absence of a sewer system, ‘grey water’ from the houses' bathrooms and kitchens was let into roads or in the backyards. But with the soak pits, the villagers have been able to solve this problem.

“As there were no UGD (underground drainage) facilities, wastewater flowing on the road had rendered the colonies unhygienic. When Centre made modifications in the MGNREGS to allow the construction of soak pits, Kateel GP under the guidance of Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer N G Nagaraj had planned 101 soak pits in Gidigere colony. As a result, all houses in the colony were connected to the soak pits,” Kateel GP Panchayat Development Officer Prakash B told DH.

As many as 33 SC and 9 ST families reside in the colonies along with other families. These houses were built on five cents of land which did not have any UGD connections. The residents took a keen interest in digging the soak pits. Additional 21 soak pits were constructed at Jumadi Gudde area.

Mangaluru
Karnataka

